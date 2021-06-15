7,853 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

CSTL opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $802,473.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,735,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $661,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,137 shares of company stock worth $17,169,271. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

