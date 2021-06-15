760,447 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 760,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

