750 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $650.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.