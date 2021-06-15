$702.46 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to post sales of $702.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.70 million and the highest is $761.21 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Argus initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,670. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.