$702.46 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to post sales of $702.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.70 million and the highest is $761.21 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UWM Holdings Co. Class.
UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.
In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,670. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.
UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.