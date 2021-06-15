$6.95 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce $6.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.00 million. SRAX reported sales of $1.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. 435,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,434. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

