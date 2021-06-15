5,660 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Purchased by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.