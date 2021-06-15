$493.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post sales of $493.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.04 million and the lowest is $428.00 million. Ares Management posted sales of $326.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.41. 6,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

