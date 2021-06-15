$47.45 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post sales of $47.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $48.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.15. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,040. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $481.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.