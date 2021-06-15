40,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Acquired by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000.

Shares of GMIIU stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 9,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

