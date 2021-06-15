$4.83 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings per share of $4.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78. Charter Communications reported earnings of $3.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $27.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $688.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $669.09.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

