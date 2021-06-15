3i Group Plc (III) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21 on July 23rd

3i Group Plc (LON:III) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:III opened at GBX 1,242.50 ($16.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,239.15. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 773.60 ($10.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on III shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Insiders have bought 37 shares of company stock worth $45,074 in the last quarter.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

