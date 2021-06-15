3,785 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.32 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.