360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 13th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

