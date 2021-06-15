31,682 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

