3,012 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

