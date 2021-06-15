$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

