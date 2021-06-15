$271.67 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce $271.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $295.51 million. Zumiez posted sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,577. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,532.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $988,681.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $641,052.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.