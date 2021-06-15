25,804 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $376,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

