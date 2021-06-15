257,731 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Bought by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Moringa Acquisition makes up approximately 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MACAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth $745,000.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

