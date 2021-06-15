237,415 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 237,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

