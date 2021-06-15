2,275 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Roku by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,816 shares of company stock worth $58,257,848. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $364.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

