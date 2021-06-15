$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,899. The company has a market cap of $83.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

