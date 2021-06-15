$197.95 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report sales of $197.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.50 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $107.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $828.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,209. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

