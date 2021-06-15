1,962 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. 109,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

