1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BCOW stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned about 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.