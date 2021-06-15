186,259 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,764 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07.

