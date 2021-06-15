186,259 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,764 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.