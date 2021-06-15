$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $84.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

CRON stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,243. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 205.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

