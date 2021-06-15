1,647 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Truist increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

