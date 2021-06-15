$143.42 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $143.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.16 million and the highest is $144.20 million. Banner reported sales of $147.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $559.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 135,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,285. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.