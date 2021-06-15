142,831 Shares in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Acquired by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned about 0.08% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 73,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,886. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

GCMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

