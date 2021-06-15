$142.20 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce sales of $142.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $143.40 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $128.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $564.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 227,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

