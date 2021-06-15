14,000 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

