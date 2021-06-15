$105.11 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce $105.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $105.63 million. Nevro posted sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $446.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $449.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $519.61 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.90.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. Nevro has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

