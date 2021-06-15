10,076 Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 124.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

TGH opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

