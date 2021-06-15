$1.44 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.39.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.84. 566,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

