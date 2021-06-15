-$1.38 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($1.13). Azul reported earnings of ($2.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

AZUL stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07. Azul has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Azul by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $9,215,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.