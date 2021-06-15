$1.36 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.42. Koppers posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $684.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.01.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

