$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.16. Victory Capital reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victory Capital.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 75,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

