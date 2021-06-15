-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.71). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98).

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.41.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

