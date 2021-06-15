-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

