-$0.85 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 25,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

