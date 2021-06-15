$0.38 EPS Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

