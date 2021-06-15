-$0.33 EPS Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPS stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

