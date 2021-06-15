$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,708. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $349.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

