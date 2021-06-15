$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Calix posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,071. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

