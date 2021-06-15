-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $773,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

