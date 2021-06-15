$0.05 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Under Armour reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

