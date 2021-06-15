-$0.04 EPS Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Grubhub posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,268. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.87. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grubhub by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 379.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,007,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 796,992 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,994,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,860,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

