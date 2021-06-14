Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,523,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $207.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,927,310.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,008 shares of company stock worth $23,864,325. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

