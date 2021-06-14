Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 139.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,747 shares of company stock worth $42,329,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $367.00 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.